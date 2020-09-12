California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 69,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Trustmark by 20.2% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 249,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. Trustmark Corp has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

TRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

