Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $73,000 Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,999,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,112,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,311,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,647,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,955,000 after acquiring an additional 120,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 772,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after acquiring an additional 85,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $446,091.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $153,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,592 shares of company stock worth $754,671 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

