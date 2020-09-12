1,924 Shares in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ViaSat in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ViaSat by 123.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ViaSat by 121.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ViaSat by 790.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $35.94 on Friday. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,797.00 and a beta of 1.13.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $530.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. ViaSat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma bought 2,556,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $3,700,402.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

