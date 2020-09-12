Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $75,000 in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

