First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 65,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRME stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRME. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

