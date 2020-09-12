Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.