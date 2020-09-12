Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $78,000 in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 35.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

