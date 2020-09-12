Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $78,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 114,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AutoNation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

AutoNation stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $780,101.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,022. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

