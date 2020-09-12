Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $79,000 Position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 141.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 36.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period.

ROCK opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.38. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

