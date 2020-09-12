Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 48.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $18.29.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.