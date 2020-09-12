Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ryder System by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after buying an additional 1,670,771 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,625,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 138,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 692,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 133,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.03. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

