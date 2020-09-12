Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 13,157 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 17.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 73.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 15,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 233.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 445,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GGAL shares. Citigroup lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

