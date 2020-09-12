HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HNI were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in HNI by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.14. HNI Corp has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $417.46 million during the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.