Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $84,000 Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 258.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 33.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $31.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. UBS Group upgraded Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $92,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,010,796 shares of company stock worth $162,535,422. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

