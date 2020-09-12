Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 564 Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSG. FMR LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

MSG opened at $162.99 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Co has a twelve month low of $182.47 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.33 and a 200-day moving average of $185.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -158.24 and a beta of 0.87.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.