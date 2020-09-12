Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,454 The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $226,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in The GEO Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GEO. ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $30,877.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GEO opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. The GEO Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $18.64.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Research analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.