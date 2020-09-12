Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 297.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 15.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 319.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,492 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

