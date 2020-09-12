Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in National General Holdings Corp
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in National General Holdings Corp
Independent Bank Group Inc Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System
Independent Bank Group Inc Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Trustmark Corp
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Trustmark Corp
Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $73,000 Position in Horace Mann Educators Co.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $73,000 Position in Horace Mann Educators Co.
1,924 Shares in ViaSat, Inc. Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.
1,924 Shares in ViaSat, Inc. Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $75,000 in BioTelemetry Inc
Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $75,000 in BioTelemetry Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report