Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

