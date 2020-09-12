Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,087 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after buying an additional 737,284 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,987,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,734,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 216,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 167,779 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUS opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.39. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,288.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

