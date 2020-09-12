Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 436 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 108.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 165.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $57,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HHC. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other Howard Hughes news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $59.11 on Friday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

