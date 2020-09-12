Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,542 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 330,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.89. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

