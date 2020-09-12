Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,005 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 17,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,480,748.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $2,947,176.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,333,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,043,764. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.45. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $89.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.61.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. Analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

