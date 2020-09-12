Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Amerisafe by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Amerisafe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Amerisafe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Amerisafe by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Amerisafe by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

AMSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amerisafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of AMSF opened at $63.87 on Friday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.