Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,724.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

