Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 285.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Under Armour by 113.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 168.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 229.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Under Armour by 40.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 35.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

