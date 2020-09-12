SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEGXF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEGRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

SEGXF opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

