Brokerages Expect The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. The Cushing Energy Income Fund posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cushing Energy Income Fund will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE PFC opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The Cushing Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman purchased 2,000 shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,848.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About The Cushing Energy Income Fund

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

