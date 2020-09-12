Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.59

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.59 and last traded at $57.59, with a volume of 14334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,041 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,998. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,416 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

