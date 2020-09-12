Troy Edward Wilson Sells 37,030 Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,036,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Troy Edward Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, Troy Edward Wilson sold 50,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Troy Edward Wilson sold 29,621 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $660,548.30.

On Monday, August 17th, Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $283,822.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Troy Edward Wilson sold 75,335 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,658,876.70.

Shares of KURA opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.43. Kura Oncology Inc has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $28.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

KURA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.