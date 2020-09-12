Nicholas Themelis Sells 4,000 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MarketAxess stock opened at $453.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $561.68.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in MarketAxess by 217.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.50.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.