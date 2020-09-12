Illumina’s (ILMN) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a $380.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ILMN. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $344.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $349.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total transaction of $662,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,860,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

