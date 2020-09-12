PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 258,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter worth $134,000.

Shares of EWI stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

