Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $5,684,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 120,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,053 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Dynatrace by 232.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion and a PE ratio of -28.77. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $2,056,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,047,049.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $298,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,131,211 shares of company stock valued at $905,045,326. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

