PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $38,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 105,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $800,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,202,000.

JPUS stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $81.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79.

