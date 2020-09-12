ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3,268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

