Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $68.49 on Friday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.52.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $233,749.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $63,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,619 shares of company stock valued at $311,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

