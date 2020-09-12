3,811 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,505 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,469.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 117,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 122,077 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,922,523.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $1,982,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 839,631 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,146. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF
Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Dynatrace
Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Dynatrace
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $38,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $38,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Acacia Communications, Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Acacia Communications, Inc.
3,811 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.
3,811 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report