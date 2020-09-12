3,811 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,505 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,469.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 117,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 122,077 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,922,523.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $1,982,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 839,631 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,146. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

