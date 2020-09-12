10,730 Shares in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISBC stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

