Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BofA Securities downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

