Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 72,207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 1,874,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 343,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 252,603 shares during the last quarter.

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.67.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

