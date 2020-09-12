Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $95,000 Investment in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $3,850,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $231,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

