McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 178.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGRC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 462,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 155,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,377,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,523,000 after acquiring an additional 90,506 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,386,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,888,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $137.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McGrath RentCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $204,670.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,686.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,943 shares of company stock worth $713,430 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

