TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 1,874,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,829 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 880,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,216,000 after acquiring an additional 872,693 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.67.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

