Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $96,000 Stock Position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 1,007.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Covetrus by 9.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

CVET stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. Covetrus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

