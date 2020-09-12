PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 725 iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JXI opened at $55.79 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $64.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.