Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after purchasing an additional 388,625 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,533,000 after buying an additional 3,979,159 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,064,000 after buying an additional 441,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,662,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,506,000 after buying an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after buying an additional 366,944 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,532. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

