Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $94,000 Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,416,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,904 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 6.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 406,304 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11,327.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,540,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,519 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 588.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,448,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $9.63 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF
Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Dynatrace
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $38,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Acacia Communications, Inc.
3,811 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.
