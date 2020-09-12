Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $94,000 Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,416,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,904 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 6.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 406,304 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11,327.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,540,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,519 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 588.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,448,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $9.63 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

