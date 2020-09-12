PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 928 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7,430.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

JPUS stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79.

