PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,804,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,458,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after buying an additional 123,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $32.76 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

