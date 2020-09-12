PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 258,053 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 148,202 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 87,839 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter worth $300,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

